Chadron State Thrower Named National Athlete of the Week

Chadron State College senior thrower Mel Herl was selected as the NCAA Division II women’s National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday by the USTFCCCA coaches’ association.

Herl wrapped up her final regular season in grand fashion this past week.

Not only did she break RMAC Outdoor Championship meet records in all three of her throws early in the week, but she also became the fourth-best performer in NCAA Division II outdoor history in the hammer throw, recording a toss of 63.62m (208-9) that is good for the top spot on the descending order list for the 2017 season.

The native of Eaton, Colorado, pulled double-duty on the week, too, as she also competed at the Concordia (Neb.) Last Chance Meet this past Friday. While there, Herl recorded the top shot put mark on the season in NCAA Division II at 16.92m (55-6¼), a mark that also makes her the fifth-best performer in the event in NCAA Division II outdoor history.

Herl was previously named the National Athlete of the Week on December 13, 2016, during the indoor season.