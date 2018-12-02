Chadron State takes RMAC preseason #2 Metro State to overtime

Jaelynn Smith recorded 22 points and Emily Hartegan had 19 as the Metro State Roadrunners defeated the Chadron State women’s basketball team Saturday night, 64-61 in overtime.

“We worked hard tonight,” CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch but I’m proud of how we competed.”

The Eagles shot 0-6 from the field in overtime and 3-8 from the free throw line, compared to the Roadrunners, who were 6-8 from the charity stripe.

With the loss, CSC’s record falls to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the RMAC.

No team held a lead larger than five points, which Metro held with 5:39 left in the third quarter. The Eagles largest lead was 6-2 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.

MSU-Denver outscored CSC 14-13 in the first quarter, but were outscored by the Eagles 14-13 in the second, making the half time score tied at 27.

Hartegan scored eight points of the Roadrunners 18 in the third quarter, to help them hold a 45-43 lead heading to the fourth. Six different Eagles scored in the quarter.

In the fourth period, Taryn Foxen scored the first six points for CSC, to help them outscore the Roadrunners by two and tie the game at 58. She finished with eight points in the quarter and 12 in the game.

In overtime, neither team made a field goal and five total players fouled out of the contest. Nine fouls were committed in the period.

Foxen led the Eagles with her 12 points while McKenna McClintic finished with 11. Freshman Jori Peters , who is 5’4″ tall, had nine points and a game high 10 rebounds.

As a team, Chadron State committed 22 turnovers, four below its season average.

“I’m happy that we cut down on our turnovers tonight,” Raymer said.

The Eagles continue RMAC play as they travel to Lakewood, Colorado, to face Colorado Christian on Friday, December 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.