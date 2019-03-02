Chadron State stunned in season finale at MSU-Denver; Eagles miss playoffs with Adams State win at FLC

Metro State-Denver outscored the Chadron State men’s basketball team 19-7 in the final seven minutes Friday night to take a 79-66 victory on its home court in the final game of the season for both teams.

The Eagles could have extended their season into this coming week’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout with a win, but failed to make a field goal during those final fateful minutes while the Roadrunners sank six of eight shots from the field.

“We had opportunities (to score) down the stretch, but just couldn’t make our shots drop,” CSC Coach Houston Reed . “I’m proud of our guys. They played hard and we had a good season in many ways, but, like tonight, lost a few games that didn’t quite go the way we needed them to.”

Both teams finish their conference schedules with 10-12 records. The Eagles are 12-16 for the season while Metro is 12-14 while playing two fewer non-conference contests.

Chadron State downed the Roadrunners 76-67 in the conference-opener in Chadron on Dec. 1.

Both teams got off to a slow start Friday night. The Eagles made just one of their first nine field goal attempts in the opening five minutes, but, after jumping out to an 8-2 lead, Metro was scoreless for the next three minutes and Chadron State went ahead 10-8.

That was the Eagles’ only lead in the first half. Metro led 34-27 at intermission and widened the gap to 41-29 with 16:40 remaining.

Chadron State rallied to take a 49-48 lead with 11 minute left on center Charles Gavin’s dunk off a long pass from point guard Colby Jackson .

There were five lead changes and two ties in the next four minutes. The Eagles’ Adoum Mbang , who shared playing time at the post with Gavin, tallied eight points during that stretch on a pair of free throws and three layups.

Druce Asah nailed a three-pointer during Metro’s ensuing possession to put the Roadrunners ahead 63-59, Mbang drew his fifth foul just seconds later and the Eagles were scoreless from the field the rest of the way.

As the clock was winding down, Metro’s 6-7 senior, Jaryn Taylor tallied four field goals in less than three minutes to put his team ahead 71-64. Druce Asah sank his fourth three-pointer with about two minutes to play to clinch the outcome.

Mbang, who made all seven of his field goal shots, paced the Eagles with 16 points, Dontae Champion scored 14, Michael Sparks 11, Brady Delimont nine and Gaven eight to go with a game-high nine rebounds.

Taylor led the Roadrunners with 18 points and eight rebounds. Asah scored 16 points, Garrett Carter 15 and Kendall McIntosh 13.

Carter was six-of-six from the field.

Metro shot 55 percent and the Eagles hit just 36 percent from the field.

Chadron State– Adoum Mbang 16, Diontae Champion 14, Michael Sparks 11, Brady Delimont 9, Charles Gavin 8, Jeremy Ruffin 5, Jaisean Jackson 3. Totals: 23-64 (3-18) 17-22 66 points, 36 rebounds, 16 turnovers.

Metro State–Jaryn Taylor 18, Druce Asah 16, Garrett Carter 15, Kendall McIntosh 13, Marcus Jefferson 8, Enrique Cortes Zotes 5. Totals: 28-51 (5-15) 18-27 79 points, 36 rebounds, 19 turnovers.

Chadron State 27 39 —66

Metro State 34 45 —-79

3-pointers: CSC–Sparks 2, Delimont 1. MS-D–Asah 4, Carter 1.