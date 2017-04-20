Chadron State Spring Game is Saturday

The Chadron State College football team will wrap up its spring practice Saturday by staging its annual spring game at Elliott Field. Head coach Jay Long said the Eagles will take the field at 10 a.m. and be ready for action at about 10:30.

Long said the Eagles have improved during the spring. He said the veterans have provided good leadership and numerous younger players have demonstrated that they will contribute this fall.

“I’m happy how everyone has worked to get better and paid attention to detail,” the coach, who is entering his sixth season at the helm.

While quickly going through some of the spring highlights, Long said the defensive line should be one of the best in the RMAC. It will include seniors Truett Box , Mitch Collicott , Collin Eisenman , Tyler Kiess and Tanner Wintholz along with junior Kyle Temple .

Long said several young players also have stood out. They include sophomore linebacker Keenan Johnson of Chadron, the Eagles’ leading tackler last season, along with freshman Cole Thurness of Rapid City at safety.

Offensively, Long said sophomores Jackson Dickerson , also of Chadron, at wide receiver and Stevann Brown of Casper at running back appear capable of using their speed and quickness to give the Eagles some “big play” threats this fall.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)