Chadron State softball signs three including dual-threat pitcher/hitter

Chadron State College Head Softball Coach Kaley Scearcy named three high school players who have signed early National Letters of Intent, so far this year, to play for the Eagles. They are DeAnna Barerra of Centennial High in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mackenzi Kroll of Brighton High in Colorado, and Addison Spears out of Colorado’s Berthoud High.

Barrera, a dual threat as a pitcher and designated player, was a Second Team All-Region selection for her work in the circle, and she took First Team All-League accolades as a designated player. For her career, she has held opponents to a .250 batting average as pitcher, collecting 207 strikeouts in three seasons. As a junior, in 31 games she recorded 32 runs batted in on 13 extra base hits.

At Brighton, Kroll helped her Bulldogs to their first Class 5A state playoff berth since 2010, as a freshman in 2015, winning the regional title. The team went on to earn two more consecutive bids, finishing regional runner-up in 2016 and 2017. Kroll just completed her senior season, going to the regional tournament for the fourth straight year. She recently received all-conference honorable mention batting .466 this season with 21 RBI.

Finally, Spears is an All-State honorable mention and First Team All-Conference infielder whose Spartans team reached the state semifinal in October at the Class 4A level. She hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as Berthoud upset top-seeded Pueblo County 4-2 in the quarterfinal. For the most recent season she batted .396, spending a few turns in the pitching circle as well, where she went 3-1.

The opportunity for signing student-athletes remains open-ended this year, under new NCAA rules.