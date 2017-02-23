Chadron State Softball Postponed Saturday

The Chadron State College softball games scheduled for Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, have been postponed due to current and forecast weather conditions.

The pair of doubleheaders against Colorado Mesa University are to be re-scheduled for Sunday, starting at noon, and Monday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regulations state that no softball game shall start unless the temperature (including wind chill) is a minimum of 25 degrees. Current forecasts for the weekend are for highs in the mid-to-upper 20s, with a wind chill below 25.

The Eagles have a 3-8 record after playing six games in Florida and five in Texas earlier this month. CSC head coach Rob Stack believes his team has the wherewithal to contend for a RMAC playoff berth again this season, but is disappointed in the hitting so far.

The Eagles have been shut out six times and have scored just 14 runs in the 11 games.

Colorado Mesa is off to a 7-2 start in non-conference play. The Mavericks were 38-11 a year ago and were the conference’s regular-season champions. They also were atop this year’s coaches’ preseason poll. The Eagles, 29-19-1 last year, were third in the 2017 balloting.

Monday, at 3 p.m. is the deadline for the games to be played. If conditions allow, up to three games may be played on the final day,