Chadron State softball opens series Saturday in Denver against red-hot Roadrunners

Chadron State College softball travels south to Denver this weekend for Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders with the MSU Denver Roadrunners, currently fourth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.

The streaky Roadrunners (19-19, 14-10 RMAC) began the season 3-11, but caught fire in the month of March, winning nine of their last 10 games. Most recently they won a home series with third-place Regis University 3-1, outscoring the Rangers 24 to 7.

MSU Denver has been formidable at their home field at Regency Athletic Complex, where they boast a 10-2 record.

The team has struggled in replacing a nucleus of six players lost to graduation. That core group included its top two pitchers and five of its top seven batters. All six departed batters averaged over .300, and two were all-conference selections.

This season, the senior duo of Kristyn Peters and Annika Anderson lead their team. Peters, who transferred from Colorado State University in 2015, holds team highs RBI (34) and home runs (7), and is second in batting and slugging. Anderson, the older sister of CSC freshman Abby Anderson , bats .336 after a junior campaign leading the team at .414. Anderson is a second team All-Region selection and an All-RMAC First Teamer from a year ago.

In the circle, Kylee Burnside, a junior transfer from Colby Community College, is having a successful year, pitching four shutouts so far and earning the RMAC Pitcher of the Week tag a little over a week ago. She is spelled by sophomore Darby McGhee and freshman Destinee Lopez.

The Roadrunners’ fielding is among the best in the league, and they lead the RMAC with 722 putouts.

Chadron State’s pitching, led by sophomores Jessica Jarecki and Megan Horn , continues to test batters in the RMAC. The Eagles are second behind Colorado Mesa in most pitching categories, while both sit among the top six in the South Central Region for strikeouts per seven innings.

In last year’s series in Chadron, the two teams split the four games two apiece as Allie Mason , then a freshman, had an eighth inning walk-off home run in game three.

At eighth in the conference standings this season, Chadron State is two games ahead of ninth-place UCCS, and a half-game behind Black Hills State and Adams State, who are tied for sixth.

Both doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday are scheduled for noon start times.