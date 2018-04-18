Chadron State softball canceled Wednesday

A potential conflict with the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s conference softball schedule prompted a mutual agreement by both UNK and Chadron State College softball teams to cancel Wednesday’s scheduled non-conference doubleheader in Chadron.

As of Tuesday, the Lopers were in discussion with their conference opponent for this weekend, Fort Hays State, about a possible schedule change which could impact their travel and make the games in Chadron a necessary scratch. By the agreement of both head coaches, the decision was made to call off the contests.

No further games are expected to be scheduled between the two teams this season, including the doubleheader in Kearney postponed from March 6.