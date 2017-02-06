Chadron State softball beats #17 St. Leo for first victory in 2017

Chadron State College freshman pitcher Jessica Jarecki got her first collegiate win on Sunday as the Eagles put up just enough offense to edge No. 17 Saint Leo 2-1. In the midday game against Tampa, they dropped to 1-5 overall with a 2-0 loss.

Junior Aspen Eubanks , the designated player in Sunday’s lineups, went 3-for-6 in the batter’s box, including the go-ahead RBI against Saint Leo in the first inning. Her left field single drove in Sheyann Ludwig , who reached on a fielder’s choice, for the 1-0 lead.

After the Lions knotted things up in the bottom of the inning, Morgan Wilhelm had a leadoff single and was eventually driven in on a Taylor Bauer sac fly for the winning run.

Jarecki settled down after giving up three hits in the first inning to scatter another five over six innings. She struck out four Lion batters in the outing and walked only one in her second complete game of the weekend.

Senior Kinsley Mason gave up just six hits total in the midday game against Tampa, but three in the third produced the only run necessary for the Spartans, who added an insurance run in the fourth after a walk and a sacrifice bunt.

The Eagles stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth and sixth innings, as both Lindsey Karlin and Sheyann Ludwig skipped to second on doubles.

Eubanks finished the tournament hitting 6-for-14 (.429) with an RBI. Bauer’s .545 slugging percentage and two RBI – one on a solo home run and the other on the sac fly, led the Eagles, as did her 13 assists and perfect 1.000 fielding percentage at third base. She added seven putouts on the bag.

Jarecki allowed a .295 batting average in 15 and one third innings on her 1-1 weekend with nine strikeouts.

Despite going 0-2, Mason led the four starting pitchers with a 2.69 ERA in 13 innings.

The Eagles travel to Canyon, Texas for the West Texas A&M Invitational this week, where they will face five regional opponents including current No. 4 WTAMU.