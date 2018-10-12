Chadron State sets sights on weekend sweep with Friday’s opener against CSU-Pueblo

Colorado State University-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands travel to Chadron State this weekend to face the Eagles in two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchups.

The Eagles, 5-14 overall and 3-7 in the RMAC, fell to Dixie State and Westminster College last weekend.

The Thunderwolves are 4-16 overall and 2-7 in the conference. Their two conference victories are against Western Colorado and South Dakota School of Mines, both teams that the Eagles have beat. Black Hills State defeated Pueblo in five sets but lost to CSC in three.

Sophomore Brooke Schilling leads CSU-Pueblo with 204 kills on the year. She is second on the team with 157 digs, only behind Page Heller, who has 353.

Freshman setter Grace Hern has recorded 439 assists, an average of 9.15 per set, while another freshman, Berkley Hays, leads the team with 36 blocks.

As a team, the Thunderwolves rank in the bottom half of the conference in every category, except digs, where they rank sixth.

New Mexico Highlands is 6-13 overall and 4-7 in the RMAC. The Cowgirls have victories against Western Colorado, CSU-Pueblo, South Dakota School of Mines and Adams State in the conference. Black Hills State got the victory in four sets against New Mexico Highlands.

The Cowgirls are led by Tiffany Matchett who leads the team with 208 kills and has 257 digs. Elena Rivera leads the team with 305 digs, for an average of 5.08 per set.

Taley Ferrari has 45 blocks on the season and Celina Naranjo has 336 assists, both the top mark for New Mexico Highlands.

In the conference, Rivera is ranked second behind the Eagles libero, Ashton Burditt , for average digs per set. Rivera averages 5.08, while Burditt leads with an average of 5.81.

Both matches are set to begin at 6 p.m.