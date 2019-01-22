Chadron State senior Jeremy Ruffin named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Chadron State College senior forward Jeremy Ruffin was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after a committee of sports information directors and league officials voted on the weekend’s individual performances.

Ruffin averaged 10.5 rebounds over the two-game stretch which saw Chadron State’s first 2-0 RMAC weekend sweep since 2014. He led an Eagles defense, which held the New Mexico Highlands league-best offense to 69 points on 22-of-66 shooting on Friday evening, and limited CSU-Pueblo to 62 on Saturday. Ruffin added two steals Saturday night in a home win over the ThunderWolves.

His 12 boards – three on offense and nine on defense – led the team on Saturday and matched his season high.

The Chicago native also earned the same honor November 21, 2017 as the Eagles defeated Nebraska-Kearney and Bellevue University. He is the only Chadron State player since 2010 to receiver player of the week recognition from the RMAC.