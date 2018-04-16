Chadron State QBs Holst, Stein getting in quality reps with offense two-deep in spring camp

The Chadron State offense should be among the most dynamic and balanced in the RMAC this coming fall and will return signal caller Dalton Holst at quarterback after he threw for over 2,300 yards in his redshirt freshman season. The Eagles should also have a healthy T.D. Stein in the fold as the redshirt senior has struggled to stay away from injury during his career, but is taking plenty of reps with Holst in spring practices.

Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein breaks down how his quarterbacks are seeing action with the offense in camp.

Plenty can happen between spring camp, fall practices and kickoff on opening weekend in September that can determine who takes the first snap against Black Hills State. In spring practice Stein wants to make sure both of his top guys are getting in plenty of reps and are prepared to be effective on the field whenever their number gets called.

While the on-field performance has pleased Coach Stein in spring practice he says its the preparation off the field that is helping Holst and T.D. Stein progress towards success against tough defenses in the RMAC this fall.

Deeper down the depth chart are a pair of redshirt freshman quarterbacks that have also impressed Coach Stein this spring. Tyler Hyland and Karson Avila are next in line to lead the Eagles when needed.