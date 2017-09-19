Chadron State Punter Earns 2nd RMAC Special Teams Honor of Season

For the second time this season, Chadron State College junior punter Zack Kozlik landed weekly recognition from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, as this week’s RMAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week

Kozlik punted eight times, landing five inside the 10 yard line and pinning WSCU deep in their own territory time and time again. Those five punts forced the Mountaineers to start drives at their own 10, 9, 9, 6, and 1 yard lines. One of those traveled 52 yards to be fair caught at the Western nine-yard line. Kozlik’s last attempt of the first quarter bounced out at the Western one-yard line, allowing an Eagles interception to start a drive at the 11.

So far this season, Kozlik is averaging 38.4 yards on 22 attempts, 15 of which have started opponent drives inside their own 20-yard line.