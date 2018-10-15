Chadron State pokes have best rodeo of season in Cheyenne

Both Chadron State College rodeo teams had their best performances of the fall season at the Laramie County Community College rodeo in Cheyenne this past weekend.

Ten CSC contestants placed among the top six in their events and both the men and the women finished second in the team standings while racking up their highest point totals of the season. The men scored 535 points and the women 308.3. Their previous highs were 355 and 255, respectively.

Gillette College won the men’s team title with 595 points and Eastern Wyoming College was the women’s winner with 510.

Two Chadron State contestants won or shared first place in their events and several others placed second or third.

CSC’s leaders included Kyle Bloomquist, the junior transfer from Raymond, Minn. He won the bareback riding for the third time in the five rodeos in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this fall by placing third in the opening go-round with 77 points and first in the finals on Sunday with 80 points.

At the 2018-19 schedule’s halfway point, Bloomquist has earned 690 points, 120 more than the runner-up.

CSC junior Jayde Atkins of Broken Bow shared first place in breakaway roping with Jacey Thompson of Eastern Wyoming. Their times were identical in both go-rounds—2.3 and 2.5 seconds—good for third and fourth in the preliminaries and first and second in the finals.

Thompson, a native of Whitney, also won the goat tying with times of 7.2 and 7.0 seconds and was the rodeo’s all-around cowgirl by a landslide.

Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke of Snyder, Colo., was the goat tying runner-up with runs of 8.1 and 7.4 seconds. CSC’s Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., finished fourth with identical 8.1-second marks.

Segelke also tied for first and second in the opening go-round of breakaway roping in 2.2 seconds, but she did not get a time in the finals. Teammates Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., and Hanna Hostutler of Philip, S.D., also were among the 10 finalists in breakaway roping, but also failed to catch their second calves.

Two CSC cowboys were second in their events.

They included bareback rider Rowdy Moon, senior from Sargent. He was second in the first go-round with 79 points and fifth in the finals with 72.

The other was freshman Blaine Flack of Crawford, who was the heeler and Jace Roselle of Eastern Wyoming the header in team roping. They were second in both go rounds in 7.5 and 12.8 seconds.

Another CSC team roper, Brady Joseph of Eaton, Colo., and his partner, Clayton Symons of LCCC, finished sixth overall with their 6.4-second in the first go-round. They did not get a time in the finals, but neither did several of the other teams.

Chadron State also picked up thirds from steer wrestler Cole Retchless of Bridgeport and saddle bronc rider Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo. Retchless’s times were 4.3 and 4.0 seconds while Uptain earned 68 and 70 points.

Another CSC entry, Kalane Anders of Bayard, was second in the first go-round of steer wrestling in 3.6 seconds, but he did not get a time in the finals. However, Anders finished fourth in tie down roping with times of 10.3 and 11.4 seconds, good for third and fourth in the go-rounds, respectively.

A third CSC bareback rider, Justin Kissack of Gillette, Wyo., also reached the finals by scoring 73 points in the first go-round, but didn’t score on his second bronc.

The LCCC rodeo wrapped up the first half of the 2018-19 season in the region. The schedule will resume in March.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)