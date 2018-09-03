Chadron State Park Seeks Volunteers For ‘Bioblitz’

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Officials are seeking volunteers for the third annual Chadron State Park Bioblitz.

In a bioblitz people identify as many plants and animal species as possible within a designated area and timeframe.

The event is being led by the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. It’s scheduled to start with a free pizza dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Activities will run from 7 p.m. through noon, Sept. 15.

Registration is required to attend the dinner, and the first 20 participants to register will receive a free bioblitz T-shirt.

Contact Amber Schiltz online or call 402-310-6137 for more information.