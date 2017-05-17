Chadron State Park, Alliance Disc Golf Club To Hold Disc Golf Tournament

The Alliance Disc Golf Club including members Jesse Ottman and Omar Escamilla along with Chadron State Park will be holding a disc golf tournament on Saturday May 27th. According to Ottamn, “This is a Gateway three disc challenge that will be played at Chadron State Park. Chadron State Park has an awesome 18 hole course with concrete tee boxes. There is three division’s. We will do CTP (Closest to the Pin) and other prizes.” Chadron State Park has recently added nine additional holes for the course. You can register at the link below

https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Chadron_State_Park_Gateway_3_disc_Challenge_2017