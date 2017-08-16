Chadron State Football Opponent Preview: New Mexico Highlands

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.



Week 7: New Mexico Highlands Cowboys

Site: Perkins Stadium – Las Vegas, NM

Date: October 14

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: Chadron State 73, NM Highlands 0

The Eagles took out a lot of mid-season frustration and had a whole lot of fun on a sunny Saturday at Elliott Field in a 73-0 thrashing of the Cowboys to earn CSC’s second RMAC win and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Eagles scored 10 touchdowns and nearly matched the 74-0 win over Tabor College in 1994. CSC scored on all eight of its possessions that entered the Red Zone.

It was a day for the running game, which racked up 473 yards for the third best total of all-time. It was a breakout game for redshirt freshman Stevann Brown who carried the ball for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Priest Jennings ran for 100 yards and a score. Kevin Coy, Cody Paul and Derek Jackson all rushed for two touchdowns each and Paul returned a punt in the fourth quarter to cap the offensive outburst.

Defensively, CSC limited Highlands to just 10 first downs, 225 total yards and forced a dozen punts. The Eagles were stingy on third down forcing Highlands into tough situations and limited the Cowboys to 2-of-20 on third and fourth down plays.

The 2017 Cowboys

NM Highlands and Head Coach Jeff Mills have parted ways after two seasons and a 2-20 record. Enter Marty Fine who spent 13 seasons at Bryant University, compiling 80 wins and led the school’s transition from Division II into Division I football. The RMAC pre-season poll has the Cowboys finishing last.

Coach Fine is building the Highlands program from the ground up and was pleasantly surprised at what he found when he arrived on campus to begin the job. Even if success doesn’t come with wins early, he likes the potential for the Cowboy program.

The roster is still being formed and Coach Fine says the Cowboys will find their identity as the season moves along.

Receiver James Mayberry and quarterback Danny Cameron are a pair of Division I transfers that could be big impact guys this fall. Coach Fine brought them in to help develop the team’s personality on the field and enhance the passing game.