Chadron State Opponent Preview: Colorado Mesa

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season on the road this fall, September 2. That means game day is less than a month away and leading up to opening kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series.

Week 2: Colorado Mesa

Site: Elliott Field – Chadron, NE

Date: September 9

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9

Internet: panhandlepost.com

Last Year’s Game: Colorado Mesa 47, Chadron State 33

Facing a top-25 team on the road the Eagles were seeking a 2-0 start to the year in 2016. Colorado Mesa employed one of the most explosive offenses in the RMAC and it was on display early with Virnel Moon catching touchdown passes of 50 and 81 yards while the Mavericks built a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.

CSC fought through the entire afternoon and never let CMU get too comfortable before the final quarter. Before quarterback TD Stein was injured he launched a 76-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Brown, and a blocked punt recovered by Zech James who ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown made the score 21-13 before a late field goal gave Mesa a 24-13 halftime lead.

Going into the fourth quarter Mesa lead 30-20 after a pair of field goals and yielding a two-yard Derek Jackson touchdown run for CSC. The Mavericks built a 44-20 lead on Dustin Rivas’ interception return for a touchdown early in the final period and the Eagles couldn’t overcome the deficit falling to 1-1 on the young season.

The 2017 Mavericks

Colorado Mesa is expected to have another strong season in 2017 and were picked to finish #2 in the RMAC pre-season poll. In fact, only one vote kept Mesa from tying CSU-Pueblo for the pre-season conference top honor.

Chadron State hosts Mesa in Week 2 this fall at Elliott Field and Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins sat down with Mavericks Head Coach and Chadron State alum Russ Martin at RMAC Media Day to learn more about this year’s Mavericks team.

Coach Russ Martin Breaks Down the Mavericks