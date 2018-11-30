Chadron State opens RMAC play with MSU-Denver Saturday; Eagle men starting season strong from downtown

By: Con Marshall

Neither Chadron State College basketball team got rid of all the glitches during its non-conference schedule, but the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule has arrived anyway.

Both sets of Eagles will host Metro State of Denver on Saturday in the Chicoine Center to open conference play. The double-header will tip off at 4 p.m. with the women’s game.

Each of the RMAC teams is playing only one game this weekend. All of the games are on Saturday in match-ups versus travel partners.

The CSC women are 1-5 and the men are 2-4. Both have played a tough schedule and they hope the competition will help them cope with the RMAC teams they will be meeting every weekend the rest of the schedule.

Both Chadron State teams have been outscored at the free throw line. The women have been outscored 112-59 at the charity stripe and the men 115-78, even though the men are shooting 73 percent there.

Turnovers also have been a problem for the women. They have 162 through their six games compared to the opponents’ 90. However, the Lady Eagles have out-rebounded their foes 225 to 202.

The CSC men also have more turnovers than their opponents, but the margin is just 82 to 71. But, the foes have pulled down 235 rebounds and the Eagles 203.

The Eagles’ men have shot well from three-point range, hitting 39 of 92 for 42.4 percent. The rivals are 30 of 112 from downtown for 26.8 percent.

The CSC men have never been at full strength. Highly-regarded transfer Colby Jackson has yet to play because of a broken bone in his hand, letterman Jordan Mills has played in just the first two games due to a hamstring issue and last year’s leading scorer, Jaisean Jackson with a 12.5 average, has been battling a ribs problem and is averaging only 4.8 points so far in 2018-19.

In addition, after opening the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds, center Charles Gavin saw limited action last weekend because of a foot problem. However, Adoum Mbang filled in capably, scoring 27 points in the two games.

The Metro State women finished 23-9 overall and 17-5, good for second place in the RMAC a year ago. They are 1-4 this season, defeating Winona State of Minnesota 58-55 on Saturday night after losing to three Texas teams and Minnesota State-Moorhead, the latter by a 62-41 score.

Emily Hartegan, a 6-foot senior, leads the Roadrunners at 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Jaelynn Smith, a 5-7 senior, is next at 12 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Metro men were 15-14 for the season and 14-8 in the RMAC a year ago. They have played three extremely close games so far, all at home. They lost to Stanislaus State of California 79-75 in overtime and fell to Northwest Oklahoma State 69-64 before topping Lone Star Conference favorite Texas A&M-Commerce 76-69 in overtime last Saturday evening.

The scoring leaders through the first three games are 6-4 Druce Asah, at 14 points a game and 6-8 Kendall McIntosh at 13.7.