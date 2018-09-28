Chadron State opens rivalry volleyball weekend with Black Hills State Friday

After being on the road last weekend and yesterday, the Chadron State volleyball team returns home this weekend to host the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets and South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers for homecoming.

“We’re going to attack this weekend as hard as we can,” CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. “The girls are excited to play at home.”

On Friday, the Eagles play its rival, the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are led by Jadie DeLange, who has 112 kills on the year while Sierra Stugelmeyer has 95. Stugelmeyer and Carisa Becerra each have 37 blocks to lead the team.

Valerie Blake has 150 digs for BHSU, followed closely behind by Laurel Lech with 131. Lech, the Yellow Jackets setter, has 382 assists.

BHSU is 5-8 on the season and 2-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jacket two conferences victories are against New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State- Pueblo.

The Hardrockers are 3-11 on the season and 1-5 in the conference. They swept Westminster but have only won one set since then.

Dana Thomson is the lone Hardrocker with more than 100 kills with 220. Anna Breidt has 26 blocks on the season and Hannah Stevenson has 24.

Tana Dahlberg leads the team with 199 digs and Shyann Bastian leads with 272 assists.

Last season, the Eagles beat the Yellow Jackets in four sets twice and defeated the Hardrockers in four sets in Chadron and three sets on the road.

“We’re excited for this weekend,” Mullis said. “Whenever we’re playing Black Hills, it’s always exciting. The rivalry is always present. We’re happy to have them at home the first time out.”

Against BHSU, fans are asked to wear black for a blackout.

Both matches are set to being at 6 p.m.