Chadron State maintains 28 year football All-RMAC streak

Four Chadron State College football players were named to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams by a vote of the league’s 11 head coaches, in the annual release from the conference office on Wednesday.

First Team selections for the Eagles included senior offensive linemen Travis Romsa and Jake Geil . Both were named to the RMAC Preseason All-Conference team as well.

Romsa, the Eagles’ starting left tackle for the past two seasons from Burns, Wyoming, has 31 career starts for the Eagles’ offensive line. He repeats as an All-RMAC First Teamer after earning the same honor in 2017. According to CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long , he personally allowed zero sacks on the season, as the Eagles finished third in the conference as a team in fewest sacks allowed. Romsa is a nominee for the Gene Upshaw Award, presented to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman in NCAA Division II.

Geil, the starting center for the Eagles, is credited with 41 career starts, more than any other current member of the team by nearly a full season after four years on the offensive line. The Casper, Wyoming, native helped the Eagles offense to its fourth best per-game yardage total in school history and paved the way for CSC ball carriers to average 5.14 yards per attempt, seventh best all-time.

Making Second Team all-conference were tight end Matt Vargas and linebacker Tyler Lewis .

Vargas, from Modesto, California, could be seen leading rushers out of the backfield all season, serving as much as a blocking fullback as a pass protecting tight end and pass catcher. The Eagles rushed for their most yardage per carry since 2013, and sprang eight runs of 20 yards or more. Additionally, Vargas recorded 149 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

Lewis, from Arvada, Colorado, led the team with five turnovers caused, forcing three fumbles and intercepting two passes. One of those forced fumbles, recovered inside the CSC one-yard line, preserved a win at South Dakota Mines. He was second on the Eagles squad with 95 tackles, recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, and had 3.5 sacks.

Honorable mention recipients, receiving either a vote for First Team or multiple Second Team votes, included running back/kick returnere Stevann Brown , tailback Kevin Coy, Jr , linebacker Keenan Johnson , and right tackle Jared Maciejczak .

CSC remains the only RMAC school with at least one all-conference first teamer in each of the 28 seasons since 1991, its first full season in the league.