Chadron State linebacker named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Chadron State College linebacker Keenan Johnson made several key plays on Saturday in Rapid City, earning him Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Johnson finished with 13 total tackles, one fewer than teammate Malik Goss who led the conference this week, in Chadron State’s win on the road at South Dakota Mines. The stops included 1.5 sacks, both recorded as tackles for loss. The two plays both occurred on second down in red zone situations, and both helped prevent first downs to force field goal attempts. One of those attempts was blocked. Johnson also forced a Jake Sullivan fumble at the end of the first half on the one-yard line going in, to prevent a certain touchdown. CSC won 50-46.

It is the second Defensive Player of the Week nod for Eagles players, after Goss earned one on October 1. Quarterback Dalton Host was named Offensive Player of the Week on September 24.