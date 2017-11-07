Chadron State Libero Honored by RMAC for Defensive Effort vs South Dakota Rivals

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Monday selected Chadron State College senior libero Emily Bruce as its Defensive Player of the Week after two big wins at South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State over the weekend.

The Centerton, Arkansas, native, held down an unflappable backcourt which played some of its best volleyball of the season, particularly on Saturday. Bruce delivered an unbelievable 9.29 digs per set over seven sets, with a total of 65 in the two contests. She added two service aces and kept a clean sheet with zero errors, of any kind, through both matches.

Bruce is the first CSC volleyball player this season to earn a Player of the Week laurel.

The Eagles ran their win total to 10 on the season, to get to the program’s highest single-season total since 2007.