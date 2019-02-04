Chadron State late-inning rally comes up short on final day of Texas softball season opening weekend

Freshman second baseman Haleigh Hoefs led off the top of the seventh inning Sunday with a double, starting a four-run rally for Chadron State College softball that loaded the bases with one out. However, the ending came up just short of a fantastic finish for the Eagles as Midwestern State was able to secure the final two outs still leading 8-6 in the final game for CSC at the TAJ Hospitality College Softball Kickoff in Lubbock.

Hoefs also put the Eagles on the scoreboard with a solo home to lead off the fifth inning. CSC recovered from a 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth, to make it 5-2 after sophomore catcher Leilani Niccum walked and freshman shortstop Bailey Marvel tripled.

The Mustangs added two more runs in the bottom of the inning, and added one more in the sixth to set up a long path to victory when the Eagles entered the seventh down 8-2.

The Chadron State pitchers, Gabby Russell , Haylee McKeehan , and Cassidy Horn , allowed only four earned runs, versus five for the Mustangs’ staff. Russell took the loss for the third time in the tournament.

Both teams committed three errors, including two by the Mustangs during the Eagles’ comeback bid.

The winning pitcher for MSU was senior Abbie Lancaster, now 3-0 on the season.

Hoefs finished the five-game series in Texas batting .533 (8-for-15), slugging .933, and recording five RBI on three doubles and a home run. She finished on a three-game, multi-hit streak. Junior first baseman Allie Mason led the team with seven RBI. Niccum had the second-best on-base percentage batting 3-for-12 and walking four times.

Freshman Cassidy Horn led all CSC pitchers in the circle, throwing for a 5.73 ERA with seven strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .294, and the team’s lone win.

Senior outfielder Alyssa Geist completed five games with an error-free slate, notching seven putouts and two assists. She also had the third-highest batting average on the team hitting 6-for-18 with two walks.

Chadron State will make the trek back from Texas with one day’s rest before it departs again on Tuesday for St. George, Utah, to another challenging NCAA Division II tournament.