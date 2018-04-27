Chadron State joins RMAC Track-&-Field Championships competition Friday

The Chadron State Eagles may not pile up the team points this weekend during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s outdoor track and field championships in Golden, Colorado, but coach Riley Northrup thinks his charges will give a good account of themselves.

For one thing the weather is supposed to be more like summer than winter, something new for the Eagles this spring. Even when they went to Texas for a meet the temperatures were below freezing when the events began the second day.

The meet opens at 9 a.m. Friday and will run through mid-afternoon Sunday. Twenty-one men and 20 women are slated to compete for the Eagles. The strengths are expected to be the throws and jumps, but Northrup thinks his athletes can also pick up points in several other areas.

The Eagles won’t be at full strength. Cory Martens , who owns three school records (one indoors and two outdoors) in the throws, won’t make the trip because he’s had a knee injury all spring. That logically could cost CSC men at least 20 points, maybe more because he would enter three throws outdoors.

And, Sierra Martinez , who scored 18 points for the CSC women at the indoor championships, also has been injured during the outdoor schedule and will run only on the 4×100 relay team.

But there are high hopes, too. Freshman standout Isaac Grimes tweaked a hamstring as the RMAC Indoor Championships were getting underway in late February and did not compete in them. But two weeks later was an All-American after placing sixth in the long jump at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, and he’s continued to excel in the jumps outdoors.

Although Northrup hasn’t turned Grimes completely loose this spring and let him also enter the sprints, the Californian has the best marks in the conference in both the long jump (25-1 ¼) and the triple jump (48-8 ½). He’s also fifth in the long jump nationally and hopes to also qualify for nationals in the triple jump by hitting something like 50 feet this weekend.

Northrup said if several Eagles who are in contention for a trip to nationals achieve their goals this weekend it will make him extremely happy. Besides Grimes in the triple jump, others who need to run a trifle faster or throw just a few inches farther include sophomore Javan Lanier in the 100, seniors Jesse Bleidt and Ashlyn Hanson in the hammer and sophomore Ashton Hallsted in the discus and hammer.

Lanier won the 60 meters at the conference’s indoor meet and is fourth in the 100 standings going to the outdoor showdown. His time of 10.77 leaves him about four-tenths of a second away from qualifying for nationals, but he’s generally run with a wind in his face this spring.

Bleidt won the weight throw at the RMAC indoor championships and would like to claim another gold medal outdoors. His hammer mark of 183-7 is second in the outdoor standings and his discus best of 163-9 is fourth. Marks close to 200 in the hammer and 180 in the discus also would likely earn him a national ticket or two.

Another CSC thrower, Blake Jacobs , is capable to taking up some of the slack caused by Martens’ absence, particularly in the shot put, where he’s fifth on the pre-meet list. There’s another reason he wants to place in that event at the outdoor meet: He fouled on all three attempts at his shot throw indoors.

Hanson and Hallsted figure to excel in their events. Hanson is first in the conference in the hammer at 181-9 and Hallsted in third in both the hammer at 171-7 and discus at 157-5. Hanson is currently 17th in the national hammer rankings and Hallsted is 15th in the discus lineup. As things now stand, they’d go to nationals, but they hope to clinch the deal by tacking on a bit more distance.

Just for kicks, Hanson would also like to earn some points in the javelin as she closes out her excellent career. She’s thrown the spear only a handful of times, but her mark of 123-9 is fifth in the RMAC standings.

Other CSC women who expect to be in contention for some hardware in field events at the conference meet include Maddie Brashears and Erin Graham in the long jump and Graham and Michelle Carbajal in the triple jump.

After setting a school record in the steeplechase last weekend in California, sophomore Alyse Henry hopes to continue improving at the conference meet and show everyone you don’t have to be from the mountains to place in a distance race at the RMAC Meet. She’s currently sixth on the list. Veterans Alisha Heelan and Cassie Johnson also will contend for places in the 400. Mitchell freshman Celeste Cardona might also score in the 400 hurdles.

In addition, there are high hopes that sophomore Justin Leman can do some damage in the men’s hurdles. He’s run the 400 intermediates just once, but his time of 54.97 is fourth fastest in the RMAC and he’s also eighth on the high hurdles chart.

Traditionally, the Eagles have fared well in the multis at RMAC shootouts. Chasity Horton and Julianne Thomsen in the heptathlon and Gregg Peterson and Ty Thurston in the decathlon will bid to continue that pattern. Each placed in the grueling multi-events during the indoor meet.

A live stream of the events will be available at flotrack.com. In addition, results are to be found online, updated live. Links are posted at the CSC Track and Field schedule page at ChadronEagles.com.

