Chadron State Hosting Rival UNK in Women’s Hoops Tuesday, DU Pioneers Before Thanksgiving

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team will be back in action at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, by hosting Nebraska-Kearney in the Chicoine Center. The Eagles also will play an exhibition game at Denver University at 7 p.m. Wednesday before joining their friends and family for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The Eagles are 2-2 after winning over two Texas teams at home and dropping a pair of games in the Yellowjackets Classic at Billings, Montana, last week.

The Concordia Cavaliers topped the Eagles 65-60 in the first game at Billings and host Montana State Billings prevailed 69-59 in the second contest.

CSC coach Janet Raymer said her team needs to take better care of the basketball and box out on rebounds. The Eagles committed 34 turnovers in the two games and were out-rebounded 44-30 in the second game.

The Kearney women are off to a 4-0 start with wins over Wayne State, Central Christian and Newman, both of Kansas, and Colorado-Colorado Springs. Senior McKenzie Brown is shooting 55 percent from the field, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range, while leading the Lady Lopers with a 13.3-point average. She’s also the team’s leading rebounder at 7.3 per game.

Another senior, Alyssa Frauendorfer, is averaging 13.0 points. Both Brown and Frauendorfer have already had 26-point games.

The Denver women are 1-2 with a win over the Air Force Academy, but losses to Northern Colorado and the Wyoming Cowgirls.

This week’s games will wrap up the Eagles’ non-conference schedule. They will open their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference slate by entertaining Colorado Mines and Colorado Christian on Dec. 1 and 2.