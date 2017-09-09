Chadron State Hosting Cross Country Meet Saturday

Chadron State College’s annual home cross country meet will be Saturday morning when college, high school and middle school competition will take place on the southern edge of campus.

The challenging course was laid out last year, but has been improved this fall, according to CSC Head Cross Country Coach Brian Medigovich . He said some of the rough spots have been removed and small flags have been placed on both sides of most of the course.

“It’s a little hillier than most courses,” Medigovich said. “It will give the runners a good workout. Most coaches and runners think that’s a good thing early in the season.”

CSC runners will gain experience by competing on the same course which will be laid out for the Rocky Mountain Athletic College Championships, hosted by Chadron State on October 21.

All the courses except for a small portion of the college men’s will be in one loop, the coach added.

The competition will begin at 9 a.m. when the college men will begin their 8-kilometer trek. The college women will be next, followed by the middle school runners, both boys and girls at the same time, high school boys and high school girls.

The college women and the high school runners will run 5 kilometers. The middle school course is about 3 kilometers.

Harriers from South Dakota Mines and Central Wyoming College at Riverton will join the Eagles in the college competition. Many of the teams from the Panhandle and several from South Dakota have entered in the high school and middle school races.

The Gering boys have won four straight high school team titles at the CSC Invitational, and the Gering girls won for the third time in four years last fall.