Chadron State grinds out four set win at SD Mines to stay in RMAC playoff conversation

The Chadron State College volleyball team fell in set one, 20-25, but rallied to win the next three sets in an all-around team performance against South Dakota School of Mines, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.

“I’m really happy with how we competed tonight,” said Head Coach Riann Mullis .

Five different individuals recorded ten or more digs for the Eagles in the victory, led by Ashton Burditt with 36, which ties the school record and her career high. She was followed by Aracely Hernandez with 23 and Madison Webb with 22, while Karli Noble recorded 16 and Mickey Trimble 10.

Webb, who recently set the school record for most assists in a career, recorded 47 assists along with seven kills.

Brooke Gardner led the Eagles at the net with 18 kills, while Shelby Schouten recorded 16 kills and hit .317. Aracely Hernandez finished with a double-double after finishing with 10 kills.

Dana Thomson led the Hardrockers with 15 kills and Anna Breidt recorded 14. Shyann Bastian had 17 assists, Allie Boggs had 16 and Tana Dahlberg led South Dakota School of Mines with 39 digs.

The Eagles only had two service aces all night, both recorded by Noble in the fourth set, to give the team a 23-17 lead. Hernandez finished the match with a kill.

“We need to focus on us tomorrow,” Mullis said. “We’ve proven tonight that if we focus on us and play our game with a lot of energy tomorrow we can hopefully have success.”

The Eagles travel to Black Hills State tomorrow to face the Yellow Jackets with a 6 p.m. start.