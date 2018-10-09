Chadron State Foundation Fall Fund Drive Begins

With the help of 124 campus and community volunteers, the Chadron State Foundation will conduct its annual Fall Fund Drive Oct. 9-26.

Ben Watson, Chief Executive Officer of the Chadron State Foundation, said the Fall Fund Drive will generate support for scholarships, improvements to college facilities, and departments and programs.

“The Fall Fund Drive relies on the work of campus and community volunteers to reach out and collect pledges and donations throughout Chadron and Northwest Nebraska,” Watson said.

This year, the Chadron State Foundation has partnered with Dr. Shaunda French-Collins’ Communication Campaigns class (CA 450) to develop the theme and promotional materials, according to Jake Rissler, Development Officer.

“This year’s theme for the drive is ‘Unlimited Possibilities,’ marking the countless ways money given by Chadron community members and businesses, along with Chadron State College faculty and staff, is used to benefit students at CSC,” Rissler said.

To learn more about the event or make a gift, call the Chadron State Foundation at 308-432-6366 or visit its office in Sparks Hall.