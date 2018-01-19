Chadron State Football Stadium Construction On-Time & On-Budget

Around 70 yards of concrete were poured on Thursday as the Chadron State College football stadium construction project continued on schedule and on budget, according to CSC Construction Project Coordinator Blair Brennan.

The part of the foundation being formed will support the women’s restroom and the west stair tower, as well as an electrical room on the west end of the stadium. The eastern third of the main structure remains excavated, but the forms have yet to be set in place. That should happen over the next couple of weeks

“We have the concession stand poured and backfilled, the mechanical room poured and backfilled, and we should be done with foundation work by the end of the month.”

The weather was friendly toward excavation and concrete work, for the better part of the first six weeks of construction. November’s daily averages rarely fell below freezing, and December brought more unseasonable warmth, with the first 24-hour freeze holding off until December 21.

As a result, Brennan said, with the help of heaters, the ground remains unfrozen in the areas where it needed to be, and work has remained fairly constant through the first few weeks of winter.

The foundation work comprises one large beginning phase of construction which should give way next month to more visible improvements.

“They’ll move in and do some block and masonry work next month” said Brennan. You’ll start to see building structures come up out of the ground, as long as temperatures remain suitable for that kind of work.”

Beyond the building structure, some other parts of the stadium will begin to take shape as the spring thaw comes and digging again becomes feasible on a daily basis.

One of those is the field, for which designs are still being finalized. The turf installation crew will need to remove about 18 inches of earth from the entire playing surface in order to begin to implement artificial turf on the new Elliott Field. That will require no ice to remain in the ground.

Another improvement that will go up once warmer weather approaches is the new scoreboard, which Brennan reported will be around twice as large as the old scoreboard and will feature video capability.

The center grandstands will also require more drilling to be performed.

Brennan also mentioned that many of the vendors being used for the new stadium are among the leaders in the sports industry. For instance, the scoreboard will be from Daktronics, whose products grace the majority of professional athletic venues. Also, the field turf will be the same that the Super Bowl is to be played on. As the project moves along and unknowable costs, such as those associated with winter weather, become better known, additional details will continue to fill in.