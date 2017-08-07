Chadron State Football Opponent Preview: Fort Lewis Skyhawks

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season on the road this fall, September 2 at Fort Lewis College. That means kickoff is just 27 days away and leading up to the first point of impact when toe-hits-football for opening kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing this fall in our annual opponent preview series.

Eagle players reported to fall camp Sunday and will begin the first full week of practice Monday. The team plans to hold open practices in the mornings from 9:30 to approximately 12:00.

Week 1: Fort Lewis College

Site: Durango, CO

Date: September 2

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9

Internet: panhandlepost.com

Last Year’s Game: Chadron State 17, Fort Lewis 10

Chadron State began its season at home and won a low scoring game that saw only two combined offensive touchdowns 17-10.

Tied 3-3 approaching halftime Collin Eisenman blocked a Skyhawks punt that was recovered in the end zone by linebacker Tyler Lewis for an Eagle touchdown and 10-0 lead. On the ensuing drive Steve Allen intercepted Larry Cutbirth’s pass and returned it to 20 yards setting the Eagles up for another quick score. Two plays later TD Stein hit Matt Reader in the end zone with a 24-yard touchdown pass for a 17-3 lead going into halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter and it wasn’t until 3:00 left in the game that points were put up in the fourth quarter when FLC marched down the field on a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive over six minutes that ended with a four yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal to give FLC hope in the final minutes down 17-10. CSC couldn’t attain a first down on the following drive and punted to the Skyhawks who then turned it over on downs and the Eagles kneeled-out the clock to start 2016 with a win.

The 2017 Skyhawks

The Skyhawks were picked to finish ninth in the RMAC pre-season poll.

Fort Lewis will be led by a new head coach this fall. Former player and defensive coordinator Joe Morris has been elevated to the top spot as Ed Rifilato has stepped down to take an assistant role due to health reasons.

Coach Morris on playing for Ed Rifilato and their coaching relationship

Morris discusses Coach Rifilato’s role on the 2017 FLC staff

Offense Snapshot: Fort Lewis returns Bo Coleman at quarterback where he made nine starts last fall and threw for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. Top rusher PJ Hall is back for his senior season and is one of the toughest runners to bring down in the conference. Hall ran for 807 yards last fall and will likely take over the lead running back role with senior Drake Griffin and his 1,309 yards gone.

Defense Quick-Look: senior lineman OJ Thompson was the lone Skyhawk to garner pre-season all-conference honors. He dominated up front last year making 12.5 tackles-for-loss and registered 4.5 sacks. The Skyhawks will have to fill two big linebacker roles with top tacklers Shane Nelson and Andrew Ike both seniors a year ago, but the secondary does return experience.

Thompson’s outlook on the FLC defense