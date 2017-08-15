Chadron State Football Opponent Preview: Dixie State Trailblazers

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, the Dixie State Trailblazers.



Week 6: Dixie State Trailblazers

Site: Legend Solar Stadium – St. George, UT

Date: October 7

Kickoff: 1:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: Dixie State 44, Chadron State 27

In the first match-up of these schools as RMAC opponents it was a big second quarter that keyed Dixie State’s win in Chadron, 44-27 sending the Eagles to 1-5. Leading 7-0 in the second quarter the Trailblazers scored three more times, including a 43-yard touchdown run by Clifford Simms and took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

An interception on CSC’s first drive of the second half set up a short five yard touchdown drive for Dixie making the score 31-0. CSC fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and another shirt five-yard drive capped by Orlando Wallace’s second touchdown of the day game the Blazers a 38-0 lead with 10:46 to go in the third quarter.

But the fourth period saw CSC spark a rally and show some excellent grit to fight back and get the offense going. Three of CSC’s featured backs – Derek Jackson, Priest Jennings and Kevin Coy scored touchdowns as part of a 19-0 scoring run that closed the gap to 38-19 with seven-and-a-half minutes left. The teams traded scores again and the final tally gave Dixie State its third win of the season.

The 2017 Trailblazers

Dixie State is expected to compete in the top-half of the RMAC in its second year as a football member of the conference. The pre-season poll has the Blazers finishing fourth. Offensive lineman Tim Ah-Hee and defensive back Tyneil Cooper are the two representatives for DSU on the pre-season All-RMAC team.

Head Coach Shay McClure enters his second season as DSU’s leader and talks about how Dixie was able to overcome significant injury losses at quarterback to win a big road game at Chadron State in 2016 using multi-talented Orlando Wallace, and how Wallace fits into this year’s plans with the offense.

Wallace scored two touchdowns in last year’s game, the first of Dixie’s against CSC as RMAC opponents. Wallace talks about playing his first year in the conference.

Defensive lineman Remington Kelly is back for his junior season and looks to set the tone up front for DSU defensively and talks about the younger guys learning under the veterans among the unit.