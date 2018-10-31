Chadron State Football #10 in NCAA Division II Super Region 4 Rankings

Entering the home stretch of the 2018 regular season, the Chadron State College football team is ranked 10th in the NCAA Division II Super Region 4 rankings.

The top seven teams in each of the four regions will advance to the D-II playoffs at the end of the regular season. The top-ranked team in each region will receive a first-round bye, while the second through fourth ranked teams will host an opening round game.

The Eagles (6-2) have not been ranked since the final weekly standings in the 2013 regular season. They wrap up their regular season with two away games. Saturday they travel to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, and they close out the season, as they did in 2013, with a date at Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

The top four teams in the super region are all undefeated. They are Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 nationally in the coaches’ poll, Tarleton State of Texas, Minnesota-Duluth, and Colorado School of Mines. All four are regarded as top-eight teams by the national coaches’ organization.

No. 12 Colorado State University-Pueblo, No. 16 Texas A&M Commerce, No. 18 Midwestern State, and No. 19 Central Washington are all among the region’s top eight as well, giving Super Region 4 the most ranked teams so far in 2018.

Chadron State received one 25th-place vote in the coaches’ poll on Monday.

The other team ahead of Chadron State regionally is Azusa Pacific, which is 6-3 but has a loss to Division I North Alabama which does not count on its divisional record.

Central Washington and Azusa Pacific have another contest to play against each other on the last weekend of the season.