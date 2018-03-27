Chadron State Finishes Pack Spring Invitational With 38-Stroke Improvement Over Prior Top Total

Chadron State College golf finished Monday in 12th place at the Pack Spring Invitational on Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo. The Eagles added 356 strokes to their groundbreaking first day total of 328, finishing at 684.

The end result was a 38-stroke improvement over this season’s previous best of 722, set in Las Vegas two weeks earlier.

All four CSC golfers had season-best 36-hole scores.

Sam Rahmig carded 76-85-161 for her best tourrnament performance in three seasons at Chadron State, where her top score of 161 propelled her to a 30th place tie, individually.

Adrianna Weeldreyer and Tori Meschke had the biggest career improvements. Weeldreyer cut 11 strokes off her low tourney score, finishing tied for 44th at a 80-87-167. Meschke shot 85-90-175 for a 10-stroke surge from her previous collegiate best, tying for 55th.

Logan Kasten was 62nd out of 70 golfers, but took five strokes off her previous top score of 186 with an 87-94-181 in Pueblo.

Team Scores

1) Midwestern State, 291-296—587; 2) UCCS, 290-305—595; 3) CSU-Pueblo, 302-294—596; 4) Dixie State, 311-300—611; 5) Missouri Western, 306-313—619; 6) Western New Mexico, 320-309—629; 7) Dodge City CC, 319-324—643; 8) Fort Lewis (A), 330-325—655; 9) Bethany College (KS), 333-325—658; 10) Colorado Christian, 334-330—664; 11) Adams State, 335-347—682; 12) Chadron State, 328-356—684; 13) Fort Lewis (B), 364-359—723.