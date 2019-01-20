Chadron State Experiencing Best Season Since 2005, Sweep Weekend With Victory Over CSU-Pueblo

The Chadron State Eagles completed a weekend sweep of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games Saturday night by slipping past Colorado State-Pueblo 71-62.

The previous night, the Eagles downed New Mexico Highlands 80-69. This marks the first time since February 2014 that the Chadron State men have downed two conference foes in the same weekend. And, the twin wins gives the Eagles a 9-8 record, putting them above the .500 level in mid-January for the first time since 2005.

The Eagles are now 7-4 in the RMAC, tied for fourth and fifth place at the halfway point in the conference schedule.

Coach Houston Reed said he challenged his players to “win them both” this weekend after they had split conference twin-bills each of the previous four weekends of the schedule. Sweeps had been within the Eagles’ grasp the last two weekends, but were foiled by an overtime loss both times.

This time, the Eagles used a familiar pattern–balanced scoring and defense–and made some clutch plays down the stretch to win both games

CSC jumped out to a 12-0 lead Saturday night by sinking five of its first six shots, but the ThunderWolves soon let everyone know the game would not be a runaway.

They used a 1-3-1 zone to help slow the Chadron State attack and held a 25-22 lead at the six-minute mark in the first half. Three makes from long range, and 5-of-6 free throw marksmanship, allowed the Eagles to take a 36-32 halftime lead.

Neither team ever led by more than four points and there were seven lead changes and a pair of ties before the Eagles took the lead for keeps with 8 ½ minutes to go by sinking another trey. Chadron State wrapped up the verdict by making seven-of-eight free shots in the final 2 ½ minutes.

The Eagles shot just 38.6 percent (22-57) from the field while Pueblo hit 43.6 percent (22-57). Both teams made seven triples, but the Eagles were 20-24 from the charity stripe and the Wolves 7-of-16. CSC also out-rebounded the visitors 43-29.

Junior guard Michael Sparks led the Eagles with 15 points while Colby Jackson and Charles Gavin scored 12 apiece. Jaisean Jackson added nine points and Diontae Champion contributed both eight points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles’ Jeremy Ruffin scored only four points, but led all the rebounders with a dozen.

Jason Anderson paced Pueblo in scoring with 16 points. Jordan Phillips added 10 and Tyson Gilbert nine. The ThunderWolves are now 5-12 overall and 3-8 in the conference.

CSU-Pueblo–Jason Anderson 16, Jordan Phillips 10, Tyson Gilbert 9, Dalen Jackson 7, Corey Seng 7, Gavin Liggett 5, Donovan Oldham 4, Cade Carrol 3, Harvey Barr 1. Totals: 24-55 (7-27) 7-16 62 points, 29 rebounds, 14 turnovers.

Chadron State– Michael Sparks 15, Colby Jackson 12, Charles Gavin 12, Jaisean Jackson 9, Diontae Champion 8, Adoum Mbang 6, Jeremy Ruffin 4, Brady Delimont 3, Jordan Mills 2. Totals: 22-57 (7-22) 20-24 71 points, 43 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

CSU-Pueblo 32 30 —-62

Chadron State 36 35 —-71

3-pointers: CSU-P–Anderson 2, Phillips 2, Liggett 1, Gilbert 1, Jackson 1. CSC–C. Jackson 3, Sparks 3, Delimont 1.