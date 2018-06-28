Chadron State earns top RMAC football team GPA for second straight year

The Chadron State College football team earned the top team grade point average, among the 11 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football members in 2017-18, earning its second consecutive RMAC Brechler Award and its third in Head Coach Jay Long ‘s six seasons. The full list of winners in each sport was released Wednesday.

CSC football accrued a 2.935 team GPA this past academic year, becoming the only RMAC school to garner three such awards in the sport of football. The 2012 Eagles won the inaugural Brechler Award plaque in Head Coach Jay Long ‘s first season at the helm, while the 2016 squad was the only RMAC football member with a combined GPA over 3.0.

Grades were used from the 2017-18 academic year. All student-athletes that were on the institution’s NCAA eligibility list were included in the teams’ GPA calculation. The team GPA is calculated by dividing the total quality points for each semester by the total number of credits for each semester.

The award is named after Paul W. Brechler, a former RMAC Commissioner (1976-1990), who along with wife Wanda, were the first inductees into the RMAC Hall of Fame. Brechler is also the former athletic director of the University of Iowa and served as Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

The team will be presented with a plaque at the 2018 RMAC Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet on Friday, July 13 at the Colorado Springs Marriott Hotel. Former Eagles women’s basketball player Tricia Lukawski will be inducted into the conference Hall of Fame on the same evening.