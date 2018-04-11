Chadron State discus thrower Hallsted named RMAC Field Athlete of the Week

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track and field committee, comprised of sports information directors, selected Ashton Hallsted on Monday as the women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her performances in Canyon, Texas, over the weekend.

Hallsted recorded a provisional mark of 47.99 meters (157-5) in the discus, surpassing her previous best of 43.21 meters by 15 feet, eight inches. The new personal best is 27 feet, two inches further than her top mark from her freshman season. She placed third at the meet at West Texas A&M, behind the No. 2 and No. 4 ranked throwers in NCAA Division II, both from the home team.

The sophomore, from Casper, Wyoming, now ranks 12th in Division II, with a mark that historically has been accepted into the NCAA outdoor championships field.