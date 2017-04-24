Chadron State Defense Wins Spring Game

By: Con Marshall CSC Sports Information

There were few surprises during Chadron State College’s Spring Football Game on Saturday, but the coaches have an optimistic outlook concerning both sides of the ball for this fall.

The defense had the upper hand most of the time Saturday and 35-17 under the scoring system that gives the defense points for coming up with turnovers, sacks and “three and out” stops, etc.

Despite its two-to-one dominance on the scoreboard, the defense had to do things the hard way. It intercepted the game’s first pass that would have been worth six points, but the theft was erased by an encroachment flag and there were no more turnovers by the offense and very few penalties against either unit.

The offense scored the game’s only touchdown late in the first quarter when starting quarterback TD Stein took his unit the length of the field by completing three of four passes. He initially hit wide receiver Brandon Fullerton , who made a beautiful over-the-shoulder grab, for a 50-yard gain, found Fullerton again for six yards and connected with Tevon Wright for the touchdown on a 19-yard toss.

Both yards and points were hard to come by for the offense after that, as the defense, led by its veteran line, generally controlled the line of scrimmage until late in the game when the offense showed some more explosiveness.

“Our defensive line stood out all spring, just like it did today,” head coach Jay Long said. “They’re good players and have a lot of experience. We expect them to be one of the best in the conference this fall.”

The line had a half dozen quarterback sacks Saturday and also tackled the running backs behind the line several times, adding to the defense’s point total.

Does this mean the Eagles’ offense will be stymied this fall? Long hopes not. Besides being the head coach, he’s also the offensive line coach. He noted that two starters up front last fall, Matt Barden and Jake Geil , didn’t participate in spring practice because they are recovering from the surgery they had during the off-season.

“We’re looking forward to having them back in the fall,” Long said. “But not having them this spring wasn’t all bad. It gave four young linemen lots of repetitions that will give us more depth when it’s their turn to play.”

The Eagles’ most experienced running backs, Derek Jackson and Kevin Coy , who have combined to carry the ball more than 500 times for nearly 2,700 yards the last two seasons, also did not play Saturday, giving young backs such as Stevann Brown and Priest Jennings most of the carries.

After being stymied frequently during much of the game, Brown broke free for a 50-yard gallop and Jennings had three runs totaling 46 yards in the second half.

Despite being under heavy pressure most of the time, the Eagles’ three quarterbacks combined to complete half their passes and none was picked off. Long said Stein, a native of Chadron who has played in only about a third of the games the past two years because of injuries, was a bright spot this spring.

The coach added that Matt Vinson , now a senior who has taken over both times after Stein was injured, and redshirt freshman Dalton Holst also played well during the spring.

“It’s now a place where we have good depth,” Long stated. “Once we get all the linemen back, I think we’ll have a good offense. The best thing was, nobody on either side of the ball had an injury (this spring) that will keep them playing this fall.”

Jeff Larson , the CSC defensive coordinator, noted that while the line was at full strength and had the most clout this spring, he thinks the pieces are available at the other positions to make his unit solid when all hands are back on deck. Four of the most experienced defensive backs didn’t participate in spring drills while recovering from injuries or because they have only one semester of eligibility remaining under NCAA rules and weren’t in school this semester.

“This spring we had just one DB (defensive back) on hand who played full-time last fall,” Larson said. “But that gave some young players the chance to get a lot of repetitions this spring. It’s about the same as with offensive line. It should help us in the long run.

“I also think we’ll be better at linebacker than we were last season,” Larson added. “I’m happy with what we got out of spring ball. Besides the guys who saw a bulk of the action last year, we now have quite a few young players who have improved and should be ready to go this fall.”