Chadron State Defense Smothers CCU in 56-40 Eagle Victory

After snapping its 13-game losing streak on Saturday night at New Mexico Highlands, the Chadron State College women’s basketball team won again Friday night, defeating Colorado Christian 56-40 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest.

“We’ve looked like a more mature team recently,” said coach Janet Raymer . ” Tonight we were more patient with the ball. We ran our offense. We were still able to get transition points, but when we weren’t, we really controlled it. We were smart.”

The Eagles didn’t shoot well from the field, connecting on just 15 of 57 shots. However, they were 23 of 28 at the free throw line and turned the ball over only 12 times.Colorado Christian was 16 of 44 from the field, 7 of 15 at the charity stripe and turned the ball over 30 times against the pesky CSC defense.

Chadron State led all the way after breaking an 8-8 tie on two free throws by Kalli Feddersen . The senior point guard finished the game 14 of 16 from the line, scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

Freshman Taryn Foxen continued her recent surge for the Eagles, scoring 17 points and came up with seven of her team’s 10 steals. She also had five rebounds.

“Taryn is having a lot of fun on the court,” said Raymer. “She’s seeing the ball really well, and she has so much energy to run the court. She’s understanding the game and we’re playing her a lot of minutes.”

The Eagles led 29-17 at halftime and remained ahead by at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Jordan Baer, a 5-foot-10 junior, led the hosts with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

No one else had more than seven points for either team.

Chadron State, now 5-17 for the season and 3-13 in the RMAC, also defeated Christian in Chadron in early December, when the score was 80-69. The Cougars are 6-14 and 4-11.

The Eagles will play at Colorado Mines in Golden on Saturday night. The Mines women lost 59-50 to Regis on Friday night.

“We’ve been extremely coachable lately,” said Raymer. “The team is clicking. The maturity, the experience, and the understanding is sort of coming together. We’re playing the best ball that we have. Tomorrow is going to be a true test.”

Score by quarter

Chadron State 16 13 13 14 —-56

Colorado Christian 10 7 14 9 —-40

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 20, Taryn Foxen 17, Jessica Harvey 6, McKenna McClintic 5, Kendra Baucom 4, Letty Rodriguez 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 15-57 (3-19) 23-28 56 points, 35 rebounds, 7 turnovers.

Colorado Christian—Jordan Baer 18, Brookelyn Hurlbut 7, Sarah McGinley 7, Bryanne Olson 3, Corrina Archuleta 2, Savannah Cox 2, Laurel Tomlinson 1. Totals: 16-44 (1-12) 7-15 40 points, 42 rebounds, 30 turnovers.

3-pointers: CSC—Foxen 2, Harvey 1. CCU–Hurlburt