Chadron State Crushes Colorado Christian With Defense, Big Threes

Four Chadron State College men’s basketball players scored in double digits, and 11 different men got in on the scoring action on Monday evening in the Chicoine Center, as the Eagles drained 9-of-16 second half threes to rout Colorado Christian University 83-59 at home in Chadron.

In doing so, the Eagle men won by their largest point differential to date in their barely three-year-old home arena. The Chadron State men’s basketball program most recently eclipsed a 20-point margin of victory on February 7, 2014, when they defeated Western State in Armstrong Gymnasium.

“Through our offensive system, we set up opportunities,” said CSC Head Coach Houston Reed . “We had chances in the first half where we were open, and the shots didn’t fall. We just wanted to start the second half going inside to Michael [Johnson] and Jeremy [Ruffin]. Once we did that, it sucked a lot of things in. Then we had guys like Eric [Jamerman], Dru [Kuxhausen], and [Vonsinh] Sayaloune get rhythm shots. Even Jaisean [Jackson] hit a three.”

The Chadron State men led 34-26 at halftime, then scored 49 points in the second half en route to a 24-point triumph. They turned the ball over only twice in the final period.

Four CSC men scored in double digits, led Jaisean Jackson with 14, Dru Kuxhausen with 12, Michael Johnson 11 and Eric Jamerman 10. The Eagles were 28 of 59 from the field, including 10 treys, and were 17 of 19 at the charity stripe.

Jackson also led the Eagles in rebounds, with nine, and assists, with six.

Colorado Christian’s top scorer was Jeremiah Hanson with 15 points. His brother Isaiah Hanson had 13.

Chadron State’s defense held CCU’s Stefan Hackethal, who ranked as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s No. 2 scorer at 22.2 points per game coming into the contest, mostly in check. The 6-4 junior guard finished with seven points on three field goals.

“Coach Little did a good job on the scout,” said CSC sophomore guard Vonsinh Sayaloune , who took three offensive charges playing defense, “and during practice we do a lot of defensive stuff. We just knew where the shooters would be. They did shoot 17 threes, and we knew that coming in. We knew that if we did our thing, and played our defense, we’d be alright.”

The CSC men are now 3-5 overall for the season, and picked up their first RMAC win of the season to improve to 1-1 in the league. CCU is 1-7 (0-2 RMAC).

The Eagles now face a series of six straight games on the road, beginning with Colorado-Colorado Springs and Metro State in Denver this weekend. The team will next return home to Chicoine on January 5-6.

Colorado Christian—Jeremiah Hanson 17, Isaiah Hanson 11, Stefan Hackethal 7, Tyler Murrell 7, Justin Engesser 6, Marcus Fager 4, Chris Hildenbrand 3, Josiah Dunn 2, Preston Hardy 2. Totals: 25-55 (6-22) 3-8 59 points, 29 rebounds, 19 turnovers.

Chadron State—Jaisean Jackson 14, Dru Kuxhausen 12, Michael Johnson 11, Eric Jamerman 10, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Vonsinh Sayaloune 8, Jordan Mills 7, Walker Andrew 5, Matt Reader 4, Leigh Saffin 3, Adoum Mbang 1. Totals: 28-59 (10-23) 17-19 83 points, 37 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

Colo. Christian 26 33 —-59

Chadron State 34 49 —-83

3-pointers: CCU—I. Hanson 3, Hackethal 1, J. Hanson 1, Hildebrand 1. CSC—Jamerman 2, Kuxhausen 2, Sayaloune 2, Andrew 1, Jackson 1, Mills 1, Saffin 1.