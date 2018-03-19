Chadron State Cowboys Earn Best Performance of Season at Gillette

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

Led by all-around winner Prestyn Novak, the Chadron State College cowboys had their best showing of the 2017-18 season at the Gillette College rodeo this past weekend.

The CSC men’s team scored 495 points to share the team title with the University of Wyoming, and is now fifth in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 1,960 points. That’s just 245 points behind the regional leader, Gillette.

The top three teams in the final regional standing advance to the College National Finals Rodeo in June. Four of the region’s 10 rodeos are remaining.

Novak finished second in steer wrestling and fourth in tie down roping to win the all-around crown at Gillette.

The senior from Newell, S.D., was first in the opening go-round of steer wrestling in 4.0 seconds and fourth in the finals go-round in 7.0 seconds. He also won the first go-round in tie down roping in 9.6 seconds and placed fifth in the finals in 12.8.

Two Chadron State cowboy won rough stock events at Gillette to help the team tie for top honors in the standings.

Rowdy Moon of Sargent was the bareback winner with scores of 71 points to share first in the opening go-round and 67 to place second in the finals on Sunday. Moon also won the bareback riding at the Laramie County Community College rodeo two weeks ago and has taken the lead in the regional standings for the year.

Cody Trump of Merriman was the saddle bronc riding winner. He was sixth in the opening go-round with 60 points and won the finals session with 67 points.

Another CSC cowboy, Devin Dibbern of Riverdale, Neb., placed fifth in the steer wrestling averages at Gillette. He needed 14.2 seconds to flip his first steer, but only 3.9 in the finals to win the go-round.

Two more Chadron State entries, Kalane Anders of Bayard in steer wrestling and Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., in barrel racing, also were among the 10 finalists in those events.

The next rodeo in the region will be at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington this coming weekend. The remaining schedule will be: April 6-8—at Colorado State, Fort Collins; April 20-22—at Casper College and April 27-29—at University of Wyoming.