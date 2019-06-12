Chadron State contestants in contention at College National Finals Rodeo

By: Con Marshall, CSC Sports Information

Chadron State College senior Kalane Anders of Bayard made a big jump in the steer wrestling standings at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper on Tuesday morning as the second go-round was being completed.

Anders flipped his second steer in 4.4 seconds to share fifth place in the go-round, and has moved from 15th place after the first go-round to eighth place in the overall standings. He’ll make his third run during the Wednesday night performance.

Through the second go-round, the steer wrestling leader is Bridger Anderson of Northwest Oklahoma State with runs of 3.9 and 3.8 seconds for a 7.7-second total. Nathan Weyrich of Central Wyoming College at Riverton and Tyler West of Southwest Texas Junior College share second place at 8.4 seconds.

The second go-rounds of the breakaway roping and bull riding also were completed on Tuesday during the last session of slack.

Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke of Brush, Colo., is now in third place in the breakaway roping standings with times of 2.1 and 2.6 seconds. The only contestants ahead of her are Taylor Munsell of Northwest Oklahoma State in 4.4 seconds and Whitney DeSalvo of Arkansas-Monticello on 4.5 in their two runs.

So far, 19 of the 50 breakaway contestants have caught both of their calves, 19 have caught one of two and the remaining 12 have come up empty on both runs. Segelke won’t rope again until Friday night’s final regular performance.

Chadron State’s Miles Englebert of Edgemont is in 10th place among the 41 bull riders through the first two go-rounds. He scored 72.5 points on his first bull on Sunday, but failed to ride his second bull on Monday.

Five of the 41 bull riders have stayed aboard both their bulls until the 8-second buzzer sounded, 12 have ridden one of their two draws and the remaining 17 have been bucked off both bulls.

Caleb McMillen of Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., is the current bull riding leader with scores of 78.5 and 78 points for a 156.8 total. Next is Dalton Kasel of Howard College in Texas with 153 points.

Englebert will ride his third bull Friday night. The top 12 contestants in all nine events after all three go-rounds have been completed will advance to Saturday night’s finals.

Chadron State’s fourth national rodeo qualifier, Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., has ridden both of his barebacks, but his scores that total just 124.5 points have left him far down the list through the second go-round. The event leader, Chase Ames of Sheridan College in Wyoming, has 155 points.

Bloomquist will make his final ride on Thursday night.