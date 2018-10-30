Chadron State coaches to give fans fall & winter team updates at Country Kitchen Monday

Chadron State College Athletics and the CSC Eagles Booster Club will host fans and community members at Country Kitchen on Monday, November 5, at 6 p.m., to hear its coaches give updates on their respective sports. All CSC coaches will be in attendance to discuss their fall seasons and look forward to the winter and spring sports.

The fall seasons saw plenty of excitement as the football stadium portion of the new of the CSC Sports Complex opened and was dedicated. Additional athletic improvements are expected in the near future.

Both basketball teams have upcoming exhibitions, and begin regular season play next week. Wrestling is traveling to Laramie over the weekend and will host the Black and Cardinal Classic next week. Track and field opens its indoor season in December.

The CSC Eagles Booster Club will provide a limited supply of appetizers, and drinks and other food can be purchased from the bar or the menu.