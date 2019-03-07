Chadron State campus closed today

By CSC College Relations

Chadron State College is closing its campus Thursday, March 7, because of winter weather conditions.

Classes are not scheduled to meet this week because of the college’s mid-term break, however, the residence halls will remain open.

CSC employees may refer to Human Resources or the Employee Handbook for information regarding essential personnel and leave practices regarding the campus closure.

The Chadron area is in a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Thursday and a Hazardous Weather Outlook through the early part of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have a cancellation or postponement to report, please email ahelmbrecht@csc.edu with the information.