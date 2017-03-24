Chadron State Breaks Spring Football Camp Monday

About 80 players will begin taking part in spring football practice at Chadron State College on Monday. The roster is about evenly split among lettermen and redshirt freshmen and transfers who will be going through their first spring practices.

The drills are scheduled for 3:30 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. The Eagles also will practice several Saturday mornings, when scrimmages generally take place.

Head coach Jay Long is confident the Eagles can rebound from last year’s 3-8 record and become a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contender again.

The CSC offense graduated two starting linemen and two starting receivers and also saw its leading receiver last season transfer to a school closer to his home in Washington state.

Long says he’s excited about the potential of the offensive line that he coaches, even though only two of last year’s starters will be available this spring because guard Jake Geil is recovering from shoulder surgery. The other returnees are guard Matt Barden , and tackle Travis Romsa .

Romsa, the team’s MVP when the postseason awards were distributed, will move from the right to the left side, Long said.

Offensive coordinator Chris Stein said the Eagles’ two most experienced running backs, Derek Jackson and Kevin Coy , won’t have much contact this spring while redshirt freshmen Stevann Brown and Priest Jennings along with true freshman Brad Johnston of Scottsbluff get a bulk of the repetitions.

The quarterback position will have a third participant this spring with highly-regarded redshirt freshman Dalton Holst of Gillette, Wyo., joining returnees Matt Vinson and TD Stein in the battle for the starting nod.

Even though some of the leading receivers from last year are gone, the Eagles still have an array of candidates to choose from, including senior Jack Dobyns , who caught 29 passes last fall, and rising stars Colt Foster of Hemingford and Jackson Dickerson of Chadron, both sophomores.

Tyler Wintholz , a native of Sidney who is 6-foot-4 and at least 225 pounds, is expected to get a long look at inside receiver after transferring to CSC in January.

Defensively, the Eagles return five seniors and a junior who have seen a bulk of the playing time in the line the past two years. Both of last year’s starting inside linebackers, Keenan Johnson of Chadron and Merritt Crabtree of Newcastle, Wyo., also return, but there’s a lack of experienced depth at the position.

The secondary will include cornerback Steve Allen , who intercepted two passes and broke up nine more last fall, along with Zech James, who returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and also raced 98 yards to the end zone for two points after he recovered the opponent’s bobble on a conversion attempt.

The CSC coaches also will be searching for a new punter and a new punt return specialist this spring since all-conference choices Zach Smith and Cody Paul were among the 15 seniors on last year’s roster.

Minimal contact with full pads will begin Friday, March 31st, while Saturday, April 1st, will mark the beginning of the more physical drills. The annual spring football game will take place on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., prior to The Big Event, an annual student community service blitz involving student-athletes and non-athletes alike.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)