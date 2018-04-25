Chadron State athletic programs give back during 6th Annual The Big Event

If you’ve been driving around Chadron and noticing all those yard signs once again, no it’s not a housing boom in town.

For a sixth consecutive year Chadron State athletic teams spent Saturday afternoon across the community giving back with a helping hand to supporters of the school through projects at various homes, businesses and organizations where those yard markers stand today to signify how wide-reaching an impact The Big Event has.

Head Football Coach Jay Long says one way his team recognizes how important Eagle football is to the community is by seeing how many fans turned out for the spring game Saturday despite poor weather conditions, and it’s support like that his team knows is important to return to fans through The Big Event initiative.

After finishing up between the sidelines during its annual spring game Coach Long says the football team trades out its shoulder pads for shovels and heads to its traditional spot to get to work on its community project.

Junior cornerback DeAndre Barthwell from Westland, Michigan has developed a love for the town during his time as a student-athlete in Chadron and was looking forward to giving back.

Junior linebacker Tyler Lewis is another out-of-state student-athlete from Arvada, Colorado and after dishing out hits on defense in Saturday’s game, Lewis was excited to dish out help with The Big Event.

CSC athletic teams and coaches were among the more than 400 volunteers that took on 36 different job sites throughout Chadron and surrounding areas.

The Eagle volleyball team helped with summer mulch placement at the Dawes County Courthouse. Head Coach Riann Mullis enjoyed seeing a similar hard-working mindset from her team transition over from the court to the community Saturday.

Senior Mickey Trimble enjoyed her day helping at the courthouse and also took a moment to share thoughts between scooping shovel loads of mulch into wheelbarrows during KQSK radio’s live broadcast from locations around town.

The Chadron State men’s and women’s basketball teams worked on outdoor projects at two homes while the wrestling team planted trees and cleaned up trails at Chadron State Park. Another work site student-athletes helped at included a pet adoption at the Chadron dog park.

The Big Event began at Texas A&M in 1982 and was brought to Chadron State by Associate Professor in Communication and Social Sciences Dr. Shaunda French-Collins, who is the Faculty Advisor of the student-led project each year.

Residents can apply to be a job site each spring and sites are not chosen based on need and income restrictions. Sites are reviewed for the safety of all involved and awarded based on nothing more than a community member who is looking for assistance.