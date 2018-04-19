Chadron State adds power-hitting local softball star to recruiting class

Chadron State College Head Softball Coach Kaley Scearcy announced Wednesday the signing of Kylee Garrett, a 5-7 catcher from Chadron.

Garrett was named to the Nebraska All-State First Team after a brilliant senior season, in which she hit .565 with 50 RBI and 61 runs scored. She tied her own school record of 11 home runs, and she posted a career mark of 29 homers, second-best all-time in Class C, over four years.

In doing so, Garrett led the Cardinals to their first state tournament bid in 13 years, and the third all-time for the program.

On top of the All-State honor, Garrett was the All-Region Player of the Year and received the Certificate of Excellence from the Army National Guard.

For her career, she was named All-State honorable mention three times, four-time All-Conference and All-region First Team, and twice made Academic All-State. She finished at a .530 career average with 148 RBI.

CSC softball added Cassidy Horn of Colorado Springs, and Bailey Marvel of Denver, in the November signing period. Scearcy said that there may be one or two additional players added over the offseason, via junior college transfer.