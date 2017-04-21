Chadron State Adds Former Alliance Bulldog, Pair of Out-of-State Prospects to Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

Chadron State College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed announced Thursday the addition of three players to the signing class of 2017, which brings the total so far to five new players joining the Eagles in 2017-18.

One junior college prospect and two graduating high school seniors signed letters of intent since the spring signing period began Wednesday, April 12.

Lim Chuol is the first CSC player in quite a while to hail from the state of Iowa. He is the Chariton High all-time leader for triple-doubles and blocks. In 2017, Chuol earned All-State Third Team and First Team All-Conference after averaging 16.8 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 blocks and leading his team to a conference title. Standing 6-4, and weighing 205, Chuol projects as a guard or forward.

“Lim is a great person and has a chance to have a great college basketball career.,” said Reed. “He is a big strong guard that is versatile and has played from the point guard to forward positions. His best basketball is still in front of him. He will be a player that is fun to develop. On his visit he felt like it was a perfect fit and we couldn’t agree more.”

Another prospect from even further out of state is Jacob Jefferson of Buckeye, Arizona. Jefferson, a 6-6, 255-pound forward, is part of a Buckeye Union squad that was the co-champion of its section in 2016-17. According to his high school coach Randy Bland, he averaged 17.1 points per game and 10.2 rebounds en route to First Team All-Region despite missing the beginning of the season to meniscus surgery. A healthier Jefferson put up gaudier numbers of 24.2 points and 14.3 boards per game in 2015-16, earning him Sectional Player of the Year honors. He averaged 17 points per game as a three-year starter for the Hawks.

“We love the skill set that Jacob brings with his size,” said Reed. “He can stroke it from the perimeter and has a physical presence on the inside. His body still needs to develop and will be the primary factor on where he plays for us. He is a great student that is dependable and hard working. His added size to our roster and his recruiting class is exciting.”

Closer to home, 6-3, 190-pound guard Jordan Mills, out of Alliance, comes to CSC with three years of eligibility remaining after playing most of the 2015-16 season for North Platte Community College, and losing 2016-17 to a knee injury. Although he was hurt in late February, ironically while playing against Reed’s Otero Junior College team, Mills still managed 9.3 points per game and a three-point percentage of 38.4 percent as a true freshman. A three-year starter at Alliance High, he was Second Team All-State as a senior in 2014-15.

“We are very excited to get Jordan,” said Reed. “I competed against him in junior college and know the type of player he is and the toughness he brings to the program. He has played for a legend in coach Kevin O’Connor at North Platte Community College the last two years. Jordan is excited to be an Eagle as are we, it will be fun to see him grow in the next three years.”

In addition to Chuol, Jefferson, and Mills, the men’s basketball program also added Scottsbluff’s Dru Kuxhausen and Kayden Sund of Golden, Colorado, in the November signing period.

Since signing with Chadron State, Kuxhausen was named the Huskerland Class B Boys Player of the Year following a historic senior season. He led his team to a second straight state title game appearance and along the way became the all-time leading scorer in Nebraska Panhandle history.

Meanwhile, Sund was busy taking his 12th-seeded Golden Demons on a deep Colorado state tournament run. He poured in 24 points against rival Evergreen High in the state quarterfinals to send his team to its first state semifinal game in 12 years. Sund received First Team All-League honors in of the notoriously competitive JeffCo League.

Coach Reed noted that his recruiting remains ongoing, and multiple offers remain extended to quality players.