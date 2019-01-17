Chadron Special Olympics Polar Plunge: “Be Bold Get Cold”

The Chadron Special Olympics will once again host the Chadron Polar Plunge in the parking lot at Hilltop Lanes Bowling Alley.

The second annual Chadron Polar Plunge will get underway at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and have a party to follow the event. Participants will be able to enjoy sandwiches and warm soup after the plunge.



“This is our main fundraiser for our team. We have almost thirty athletes here in Chadron, and a few from Hemingford, Crawford, and Gordon,” said Chadron Special Olympic’s Melissa Nicholson. “Last year we had about five teams that plunged for us and we’re excited to hopefully grow this year.”

The Chadron Polar Plunge is also a fundraiser for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Torch Run. “They help us with organizing the plunge, doing some leg work for us, and being a presence for our team,” said Nicholson.

If you would like to get involved you can contact the Chadron Special Olympics at (308) 386-8378 or message the Chadron Special Olympics Facebook page.

You can hear an extended interview we had with Melissa Nicholson below.