Chadron, Scottsbluff Workshops Focus On Creating Farm-Ranch Financial Plans

Every Dollar Counts workshops will be offered in Chadron and Scottsbluff in December to help farmers and ranchers develop a financial plan for their operation during this period of low income.
Upon completion of this two-hour program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.
Cost is $20. To register, contact the person listed at each site.
Topics covered include: basics of balance sheet construction and analysis, cash flow and keeping farm/ranch financial records, and income statements for measuring profitability.
Dates, time, and location:
- Chadron, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. At the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Call the Dawes County Extension Office to register, 308-432-3373.
- Scottsbluff, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Call Jessica Groskopf to register, 308-632-1247.
