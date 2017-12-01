Chadron, Scottsbluff Workshops Focus On Creating Farm-Ranch Financial Plans

Every Dollar Counts workshops will be offered in Chadron and Scottsbluff in December to help farmers and ranchers develop a financial plan for their operation during this period of low income.

Upon completion of this two-hour program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

Cost is $20. To register, contact the person listed at each site.

Topics covered include: basics of balance sheet construction and analysis, cash flow and keeping farm/ranch financial records, and income statements for measuring profitability.

Dates, time, and location: