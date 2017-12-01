Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Chadron, Scottsbluff Workshops Focus On Creating Farm-Ranch Financial Plans

by Leave a Comment

      Every Dollar Counts workshops will be offered in Chadron and Scottsbluff in December to help farmers and ranchers develop a financial plan for their operation during this period of low income.

      Upon completion of this two-hour program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

      Cost is $20. To register, contact the person listed at each site.

      Topics covered include: basics of balance sheet construction and analysis, cash flow and keeping farm/ranch financial records, and income statements for measuring profitability.

      Dates, time, and location:

  • Chadron, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. At the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Call the Dawes County Extension Office to register, 308-432-3373.
  • Scottsbluff, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Call Jessica Groskopf to register, 308-632-1247.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *